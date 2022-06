Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears could be heading to the Congress! On Wednesday, the 40-year-old revealed on Instagram that the United States Congress sent her a letter inviting her and her attorney Mathew Rosengart to Washington D.C. to speak about guardianships and conservatorships following her legal victory in Nov. 2021 when she was finally free from her 13-year conservatorship.

