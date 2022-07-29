Britney Spears is checking off an overdue milestone! The 40-year-old pop princess revealed she finally went to a bar for the first time, documenting the outing in a pair of Instagram stories this week alongside her assistant. Brit told followers that she felt "so fancy" and "sophisticated," adding in her caption that she's "so grateful" after being allegedly prohibited from drinking for 13 years under her past conservatorship.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight