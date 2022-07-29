Main Content

Britney Spears Goes To A Bar For The First Time At 40: 'I Feel So Fancy'

CLIP07/29/22

Britney Spears is checking off an overdue milestone! The 40-year-old pop princess revealed she finally went to a bar for the first time, documenting the outing in a pair of Instagram stories this week alongside her assistant. Brit told followers that she felt "so fancy" and "sophisticated," adding in her caption that she's "so grateful" after being allegedly prohibited from drinking for 13 years under her past conservatorship.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Britney Spears, britney spears bar, Britney Spears conservatorship, britney spears wedding, britney spears husband
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.