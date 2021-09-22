Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is one proud mama! The "Womanizer" songstress took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute dedicated to her two sons, Jayden James, who turned 15 on Sept. 12, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on Sept. 14. "My boys' birthdays were last week and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," Britney wrote.

