Britney Spears' boys are quickly turning into young men! The pop star got emotional on Instagram as she shared a rare snap with her two sons, 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden James, looking all grown up. The teenagers towered over their mom in the sweet photo as they posed together wearing face masks. "It's so crazy how time flies," the singer gushed. "My boys are so big now!!!! I know… I know… it's very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys, seeing them grow up so fast!!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees… Geez!!!!"

