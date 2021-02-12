Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has the seal of approval from some of the people who were near and dear to the pop singer. The 39-year-old’s former assistant and longtime friend Felicia Culotta is sharing her feelings about her beau, “I know Sam. He is a wonderful guy. Not only is he extremely well-spoken and kind, he is simply and utterly so handsome, and they look great together,” she told Us Weekly. Sam recently broke his silence about Britney’s father Jamie Spears after the release of the documentary “Framing Britney” which caused a renewed interest in the singer’s life and the 13-year conservatorship which he has been involved in. The singer’s father Jamie was overruled by a judge on Thursday after objecting to joint co-conservatorship of the singer’s estate with Bessemer trust.

