Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears is showing off what she's got! The 38-old pop princess took to Instagram to share that even though it may be winter… she is already channeling her swimsuit season vibe! "Can't wait for spring !!!" the songstress captioned the sultry snap of herself rocking a sexy snakeskin bikini, which showed off her fit and toned bod to her millions of followers.

Appearing: