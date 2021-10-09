Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears just welcomed an adorable new addition to her household. The pop queen's fiancé, Sam Asghari, surprised her with a four-legged family member: a Doberman puppy named Porsha! Sam introduced Porsha to his Instagram followers on Friday and shared why he thinks the furry friend is the perfect companion for Britney, saying "she's meant to unconditionally love" her and will protect her "from any motherf***er who comes around" with "bad intentions."

