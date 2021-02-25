Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears is speaking out. Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen spoke out in a new interview with “Good Morning America” where she said that fans have it all wrong with the public narrative currently surrounding the pop star following the release of the documentary, “Framing Britney Spears.” Thoreen also claimed that despite reports that Britney has said she wants Jamie to step down as her conservator, the duo have “had many conversations” none of which involved her asking him to step down.

