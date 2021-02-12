Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has been overruled by a judge after raising objections to the joint co-conservatorship of the singer's estate with Bessemer Trust. In November 2020, Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer as co-conservator at the pop star's request. But the court battle continued on Thursday, Feb. 11 as Jamie's attorney argued that the order improperly reduced his power over his daughter's estate and finances. Those objections were denied by the judge.

