Britney Spears' Father Jamie Hires New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

CLIP10/21/21

Jamie Spears is changing up his legal team. Nearly one month after Jamie was suspended as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the 69-year-old has hired a new attorney. Jamie notified the court on Tuesday that he has hired Alex Weingarten, a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's litigation department, to replace Vivian L. Thoreen, a partner at Holland & Knight, as his attorney in his daughter's conservatorship case, according to court docs obtained by NBC News.

Tags: Britney Spears, jamie spears, news
