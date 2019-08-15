Britney Spears Faces Backlash For Flaunting $6,000 Never-Before-Worn Christian Louboutins

Also available on the NBC app

Oops! Fans are calling out Britney Spears for flaunting her fancy footwear. The pop star faced backlash from followers on Instagram after boasting about a pricey pair of shoes that she had never even worn. Britney posted, "Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars …. PS I've never worn them!!!!" But while the singer's humble brag didn't go over well with everyone, the reaction wasn't totally negative.

