Years before her now-contested conservatorship, Britney Spears made headlines for marrying her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in a 2004 Las Vegas wedding that was annulled 55 hours later. In this throwback interview from the same year, Access Hollywood spoke with Jason shortly afterward and the Louisiana native reflected on his and Spears’ spontaneous decision to tie the knot. Alexander said at the time that he felt he could have “been more responsible,” but claimed that the nuptials took place during “a moment in time” that “definitely” unfolded how he and Spears wanted despite them later realizing it “probably wasn’t the right thing.”

