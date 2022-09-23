Main Content

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Reveals Why Tried Crashing Her Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex-husband is sharing his side of the story. After Jason Alexander tried to crash Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari back in June, the 40-year-old revealed his motives behind live streaming himself attempting to sneak onto her property to the Dailymail. "I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years. I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted," he claimed.

