Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Artistic Side With Bold Yeezy Sketches
CLIP 07/30/22
Main Content
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been charged with felony stalking after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari last week. Alexander faces a number of charges, including the stalking charge, after he allegedly filmed himself attempting to sneak onto her property, where the "Toxic" singer was about to get married, last Thursday. He pled not guilty in court and bail is reportedly set at $100,000.