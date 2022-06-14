Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been charged with felony stalking after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari last week. Alexander faces a number of charges, including the stalking charge, after he allegedly filmed himself attempting to sneak onto her property, where the "Toxic" singer was about to get married, last Thursday. He pled not guilty in court and bail is reportedly set at $100,000.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight