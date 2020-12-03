Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is starting her new year of life on a high note! Dec. 2 marked the "Mood Ring" singer's 39th birthday, and her longtime love, Sam Asghari, celebrated with her in a very romantic way. Sam shared a video of Britney’s incredible birthday spread – fruit, flowers, balloons and a cake iced with the words, "Happy birthday my queen" – which was set up in front of a seaside view at sunset. "Happy Birthday to my Lioness," he wrote in an Instagram post.

