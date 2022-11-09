Britney Spears seemingly reacted to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown saying her dream role would be to play her in a biopic. "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. The response comes after the 18-year-old told Drew Barrymore about her desire to take on the "Toxic" singer's story on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier that day. "I think her story, first of all resonates with me," Millie said.

