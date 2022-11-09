Main Content

Britney Spears Doesn't Want Biopic After Millie Bobby Brown's Desire To Play Her: 'I'm Not Dead'

CLIP11/09/22

Britney Spears seemingly reacted to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown saying her dream role would be to play her in a biopic. "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. The response comes after the 18-year-old told Drew Barrymore about her desire to take on the "Toxic" singer's story on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier that day. "I think her story, first of all resonates with me," Millie said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Britney Spears, millie bobby brown, Biopic, Drew Barrymore
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.