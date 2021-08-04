Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is making new furry friends. The pop superstar had a blast meeting a pot bellied pig while on her Hawaiian vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari this week. Britney even made sure to give the animal a few gentle pets and shared the cute moment on Instagram, admitting to followers that despite being embarrassed about her nerves at first, she wanted to make the moment public because of the creature comfort she has enjoyed for years, including previous equine therapy with horses to ease her social anxiety.

