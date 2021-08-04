Common Wants Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish To Appear On ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3
CLIP 08/21/21
Main Content
Britney Spears is making new furry friends. The pop superstar had a blast meeting a pot bellied pig while on her Hawaiian vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari this week. Britney even made sure to give the animal a few gentle pets and shared the cute moment on Instagram, admitting to followers that despite being embarrassed about her nerves at first, she wanted to make the moment public because of the creature comfort she has enjoyed for years, including previous equine therapy with horses to ease her social anxiety.