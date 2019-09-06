Britney Spears' Dad Wants To Step Down Temporarily As Her Conservator Amid Abuse Allegations

Also available on the NBC app

Jamie Spears is taking a step back. Britney Spears' father wants to remove himself as the pop icon's conservator after an alleged altercation with her son Sean. According to legal docs obtained by Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old, who was hospitalized in 2018 after suffering a ruptured colon, has requested to "temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship due to personal health reasons." In the legal papers, the singer's father suggested Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, assume the position "until January 20, 2020, or further court order."

