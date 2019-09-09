Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Officially Steps Down As Her Conservator After Alleged Abuse Of Her Son

Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is officially out as the pop icon's conservator. In court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by Access Hollywood, a judge approved the singer’s longtime "care-manager" Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over until January 31, 2020. The Judge approved Jodi to have the "same powers" previously granted to Jamie, including the right to "restrict and limit victors bay any means."

