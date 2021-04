Also available on the nbc app

Is Britney Spears trying to send fans a message? The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a snap of a Scrabble board writing, “Can you find a word that isn’t actually a word ???? Sometimes it’s fun to make ones up.” The image immediately sent fans into a frenzy in the comments trying to figure out if the pop star was trying to send out a coded message.

Appearing: