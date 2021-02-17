Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears' cousin and former assistant is speaking out in the wake of the headline-making documentary, "Framing Britney Spears." Alli sims, who worked with the singer in the mid-2000s, told NBC News that she hasn't spoken to the "Gimme More" songstress in over a decade because Jamie Spears made her cut off contact. She claimed that Britney's father "100 percent was threatening me with my life" when he allegedly insisted she stopped communication.

