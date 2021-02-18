Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to Britney Spears’ cousin and former assistant Alli Sims back in 2009 about her year living and working with the pop star in the mid-2000s. In this throwback interview, Alli explained how she thought Britney felt when her dad Jamie Spears got involved in her life. “I think that she definitely wasn’t up for the fact that she was losing certain control on a lot of different aspects of her life because of her age and everything,” Alli explained. Alli also said Jamie allegedly threatened her with lawyers if she didn’t keep her distance from the singer.

