Britney Spears' Conservatorship Drama: Breaking Down What Her Legal Saga Really Means

Britney Spears was expected in court on Sept. 18 to get approval from the judge for a new conservator. Jodi Montgomery has temporarily replaced the pop princess' father, Jamie Spears, in order to be able to make payments on Britney's behalf. Montgomery is the singer's current care manager. The latest development comes on the heels of Jamie being removed as Britney's conservator after more than a decade, following a police report accusing him of physically assaulting his grandson. No charges were filed and Jamie is supposed to step back into his conservator role in January 2020. Britney's mom, Lynne, had no comment when approached by paparazzi upon landing in Los Angeles for the hearing.

