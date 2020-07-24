Also available on the NBC app

A new hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship took place this week in Los Angeles. The "Slumber Party" singer has been under the conservatorship since 2008, and as such has not had control over her business, legal affairs, and finances for 12 years. That is alarming fans, who have now taken to social media with the #FreeBritney campaign. Access expert Alison Triessl explains what happens next for Britney.

Appearing: