Also available on the nbc app

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Britney Spears' father, Jamie, alleges that her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, told him last month that she believed the pop superstar was mentally sick. In a statement to Access, Montgomery denied Jamie's allegations that she had said Britney might have qualified for a 5150 psychiatric hold, claiming that his declaration misrepresented the concerns she expressed for the singer.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution