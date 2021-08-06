Main Content

Britney Spears' Co-Conservator's Attorney Slams Jamie Spears' Claims About Her Concerns For Singer's Mental Health

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Britney Spears' father, Jamie, alleges that her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, told him last month that she believed the pop superstar was mentally sick. In a statement to Access, Montgomery denied Jamie's allegations that she had said Britney might have qualified for a 5150 psychiatric hold, claiming that his declaration misrepresented the concerns she expressed for the singer.

