Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Confirm They Are Expecting First Baby
CLIP 06/30/22
Main Content
According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Britney Spears' father, Jamie, alleges that her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, told him last month that she believed the pop superstar was mentally sick. In a statement to Access, Montgomery denied Jamie's allegations that she had said Britney might have qualified for a 5150 psychiatric hold, claiming that his declaration misrepresented the concerns she expressed for the singer.