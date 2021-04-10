Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears has so much love for her younger sister! The "Matches" songstress paid tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram a few days after her 30th birthday. She marked the milestone with a throwback photo of her and Jamie from her early days of fame, which included her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. "Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul!!! I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!!! It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger, and yes I'm still older, but your soul is and always has been wise!!!!" Brit captioned the photo in part.

