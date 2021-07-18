Britney Spears isn’t holding back. The pop superstar issued a searing Instagram post on Saturday, explaining why she has no intention of returning to the stage as her conservatorship battle continues. Britney called out her younger sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, for performing Britney’s music, a move which Britney revealed she didn’t appreciate, writing in part: “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! “ Jamie-Lynn didn’t immediately respond to Britney’s post but the 30-year-old told fans in an Instagram story just hours earlier that she was feeling “solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday.”

