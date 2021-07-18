Main Content

Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie-Lynn In Searing Post: ‘My So-Called Support System Hurt Me Deeply’

CLIP07/17/21

Britney Spears isn’t holding back. The pop superstar issued a searing Instagram post on Saturday, explaining why she has no intention of returning to the stage as her conservatorship battle continues. Britney called out her younger sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, for performing Britney’s music, a move which Britney revealed she didn’t appreciate, writing in part: “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! “ Jamie-Lynn didn’t immediately respond to Britney’s post but the 30-year-old told fans in an Instagram story just hours earlier that she was feeling “solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.