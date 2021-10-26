Main Content

Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family For Hurting Her 'Deeper Than You'll Ever Know' In Cryptic Post

Britney Spears is sending her family a message. On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to call out her family for what she claims is their hurtful behavior towards her. "This message is to my family... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!!" she wrote in part. Britney's conservatorship has not yet been fully terminated, but in a September court hearing, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of the estate.

Tags: Britney Spears, jamie spears, free britney, Conservatorship
