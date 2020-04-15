Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears just called ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake "a genius" and we're crying a river! The pop superstar shared an Instagram video of herself bopping along to JT's song "Filthy" and told fans in her caption that, yes, she was well aware the music choice would raise a few eyebrows. But as far as Brit's concerned, it was the perfect opportunity to not only enjoy a killer track but also give her former flame a friendly shoutout!

