Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears reportedly called 911 the day before her explosive court testimony. According to an exposé from the New Yorker published on Saturday, both law enforcement in Ventura County, Calif., and a source close to the pop superstar told the mag that Britney “called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.” The New Yorker reports that authorities sealed the call from the public amid an ongoing investigation. Access Hollywood has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Appearing: