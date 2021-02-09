Also available on the nbc app

Sam Asghari is ready for a "normal, amazing future" with girlfriend Britney Spears. The actor spoke out about the singer after New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears" raised questions about her conservatorship. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

