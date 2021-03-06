Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has babies on the brain! The fitness influencer opened up about his and Brit’s longtime romance, revealing in a recent interview with Forbes that he’s ready for a new chapter with the pop superstar – parenthood! – and he’d like it to happen sooner than later. “I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad,” he said.

