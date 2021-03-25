Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears wants a new conservator. The pop star’s attorney has officially filed a petition to have Jodi Montgomery become her permanent conservator, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The docs also “request the resignation” of her current conservator, aka her father Jamie Spears. Jodi has served as Britney’s temporary conservator since Jamie Spears temporarily relinquished his powers in September 2019, per the documents.

