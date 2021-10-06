Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is already thinking about potential wedding venues! In an Instagram video published Monday, the pop star told fans she had "no idea" where she wanted to tie the knot and listed a few possible locales, including some international spots! Access Hollywood also breaks down some other pieces of recent news about Britney, including the fallout from the Netflix documentary "Britney vs Spears" and Monday's Britney-centric episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

