Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Britney Spears Asks Fans Where She & Sam Asghari Should Get Married: 'I Have No Idea'

CLIP10/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears is already thinking about potential wedding venues! In an Instagram video published Monday, the pop star told fans she had "no idea" where she wanted to tie the knot and listed a few possible locales, including some international spots! Access Hollywood also breaks down some other pieces of recent news about Britney, including the fallout from the Netflix documentary "Britney vs Spears" and Monday's Britney-centric episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

Appearing:
Tags: Britney Spears, sam asghari, celebrity, entertainment
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.