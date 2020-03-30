Also available on the NBC app

“Tiger King” is currently the hottest show to binge watch and it’s been revealed that none other than Britney Spears has a surprising connection to the Netflix show. Back in 2001, the singer had one of her most iconic performances of all time at the VMAs, performing “I’m A Slave 4 U” with a snake. Well, the performance also featured tigers. And eagle eyed fans found a photo of Brit at the time, and behind her is none other than Doc Antle, who was apparently a handler of the big cats!

