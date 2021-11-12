Main Content

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Wear Free Britney Shirts Ahead Of Major Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready for a new chapter. The pop superstar and her husband-to-be sported Free Britney T-shirts on Friday, hours ahead of what many anticipated to be the final hearing in Brit's tumultuous and years-long conservatorship case. Judge Brenda Penny was slated to hear arguments about whether to officially end the legal arrangement that had been in Brit's tumultuous and years-long conservatorship case.

