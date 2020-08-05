Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears may be a popstar, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to insecurities! The singer opened up about filming her first-ever movie “Crossroads,” and revealed that she was so nervous to be on camera she sought a dermatologist to help with her acne. “When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie … I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!! It cleared up quickly after but you have to be careful because prescribed products are very strong,” the 38-year-old captioned a selfie in part. Check out what Brit’s skincare routine looks like now!

