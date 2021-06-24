Main Content

Britney Spears addressed the court during a hearing about her ongoing conservatorship battle. “I have a lot to say, so bear with me,” the singer said as she started her statement. The Grammy winner addressed the court for about 25 minutes via phone call about her desire to end her conservatorship. During her hearing the 39-year-old expressed her frustration and sadness over her conservatorship. “After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day,” Britney said. Story developing.

