Bristol Palin Makes Rumored Romance With Janson Moore Instagram Official

Bristol Palin has a new man in her life! The former "Teen Mom" made things official on Instagram with Janson Moore sharing a photo with him at a football game. For the caption she chose a heart eye emoji. Janson also shared the same snap writing, "James 1:17" which is a bible verse that reads, "Every good and perfect gift is from above coming down from the father of heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." her mom Sarah Palin reacted in the comments writing, "Okeyyyyy!" with a football emoji.

