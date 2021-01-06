Main Content

Brie Bella’s Son Buddy Has Best Reaction To Seeing Lake Tahoe For The First Time

Brie Bella’s son Buddy is too cute! The “Total Bellas” star shared a snap of her little one looking in awe at Lake Tahoe writing, “Buddy’s face when he saw Lake Tahoe for the first time” following up saying, “I know the feeling Bud.” She shared another photo of him grinning ear-to-ear captioning, “Buddy loves the lake!!!” Her daughter Birdie is also having fun near the lake – Brie shared a photo of her daughter writing her name in the sand captioning the photo, “Happy place.”

