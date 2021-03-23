Also available on the nbc app

Brie Bella is grateful for everything her body has given her! The mom of two proudly bared her midriff in a new Instagram snap, nearly 8 months after giving birth to her son Buddy. In the photo's caption, she reflected candidly on her post-baby body, writing in part, "You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months."

