Brie Bella has found the perfect number with two! Brie revealed on “The Total Bellas Podcast” that she and her hubby Daniel Bryan are all set in the kiddo department after welcoming their second child in August. "I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out. Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies," she shared to her sister Nikki Bella.

