Access Hollywood is celebrating twenty years of "Bridget Jones' Diary." Look back at throwback interviews with the hit flick's stars Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth. In the 2001 interviews, Renee explained to Access Hollywood how she brought Bridget Jones and all her relatable imperfections to life. Hugh also admitted why he was a bit worried Renee wouldn't nail a British accent, which we all now know she did perfectly.

