2021 just keeps getting better for Regé-Jean Page! The “Bridgerton” star reacts to winning his first NAACP Image Award and the first acting honors for the hit Netflix series, telling reporters after the ceremony that it feels like the “highest honor.” How has he been handling his breakthrough success? And, Regé-Jean reveals what he’s learned from his “Bridgerton” character, the Duke of Hastings.

