Main Content

'Bridgerton's' Polly Walker & Bessie Carter On How The Featheringtons Compare To The Kardashians

CLIP03/25/22

'Bridgerton's' Polly Walker & Bessie Carter can see why people are comparing their characters, Portia and Prudence Featherington, to the Kardashians. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the pair opened up about why they think fans are comparing the two families. "It's a mother who is incredibly pushy and driving and then you've got three girls," Bessie said. "Portia would be like a sort of Kris Jenner character, sort of a manager mom," Polly agreed. "Bridgerton" Season 2 is on Netflix now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: polly walker, bessie carter, Bridgerton, Kim Kardashian, Kardashians
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.