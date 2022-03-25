'Bridgerton's' Polly Walker & Bessie Carter can see why people are comparing their characters, Portia and Prudence Featherington, to the Kardashians. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the pair opened up about why they think fans are comparing the two families. "It's a mother who is incredibly pushy and driving and then you've got three girls," Bessie said. "Portia would be like a sort of Kris Jenner character, sort of a manager mom," Polly agreed. "Bridgerton" Season 2 is on Netflix now.

