“Bridgerton” stars Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt and Polly Walker chatted with Access Hollywood ahead of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards at a press conference and revealed what they did while watching the hit Netflix show with family when the show’s steamy scenes came on! The 27th Annual SAG Awards will broadcast on TNT and TBS Sunday, April 4th at 9pm EST/6pm PT.

