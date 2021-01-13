Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page got his start in Hollywood a little earlier than you might think. The breakout actor landed the role of a lifetime as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's romantic period drama, which became an instant pop culture phenomenon after its Christmas release. But, Regé-Jean Page actually appeared in a much earlier blockbuster when he was a then-unknown up-and-comer – 2010's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1."

