Awkward! "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page revealed his family's hilarious reaction to the show's sex scenes during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." Although the actor preemptively warned his relatives via text about the steamy content, he confessed that a few cousins didn't get the message before pressing play! He explained, "We got a family WhatsApp group, so there's a couple, you know, flashing red light emojis and there's the odd peach emoji, um, certain people have threatened to rate my peach. But we missed a couple of family members and so… a couple of cousins missed the memo. So they're watching the show and I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs just going, 'There really needs to be a cousin warning.'"

