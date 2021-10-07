Is there anything Regé-Jean Page can't do. The "Bridgerton" star known for playing the beloved Duke of Hastings has fans swooning again, but this time, it's for his vocal skills. Audible released a clip of British actor singing in Greek for the audio adaptation of "The Sandman" where he voices the character of Orpheus and he has the voice of an angel. Co-executive producer Dirk Maggs even admitted he was surprised by the actor's musical talents.

