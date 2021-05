Also available on the nbc app

"Bridgerton" critics, step aside! Star Nicola Coughlan isn't here for anyone throwing shade at the Netflix hit's celebration of diversity. Nicola clapped back at haters following the news that "Bridgerton" is an undeniable runaway hit, pointing out on Twitter this week that she believes anyone who takes issue with the multiracial cast is on the wrong side of history.

